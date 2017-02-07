6 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SPLM-North Sector Splinter Group Signs National Document

Khartoum — A splinter group from the rebel SPLM-North, led by Fadul Allah Issa Abu Kaiaan, on Monday signed the National Document at the head office of the National Dialogue Conference at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum and in the presence of the Secretary General of the National Dialogue, professor Hashim Ali Salim, and a number of other leaders.

Professor Salim said by joining the process the group has shown once again that the document remains open for others to join in the process of dialogue, calling on absentees to listen to the voice of wisdom and join the national building.

On his part the head of the group, Abu Kaiaan, said in press statements following the signature of the document that they joined the process on their own and fully convinced about the peace process asserting that carrying arms and war would not resolve the problem facing the homeland.

He said his group fully supports the outcome of the National Dialogue upon which all political and societal entities are agreed.

