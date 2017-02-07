Mauritius: Labour Minister Determined to Amend Labour Laws to Address Apprehension in Job Seekers

press release

The Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, Mr Soodesh S. Callichurn, expressed determination to amend the Employment Rights Act 2008 and the Employment Relations Act 2008 in view of addressing apprehension felt by job seekers vis-à-vis the private sector.

He was speaking on the 04 February 2017 during a job fair organised by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training at the Lady Sushil Ramgoolam SSS Girls, in Triolet.

Minister Callichurn further observed that several actions are to be taken to remedy this situation which has aggravated over the years hence causing an atmosphere of inconvenience and insecurity for those job seekers willing to be employed in the private sector.

He enumerated various amendments to be brought to the labour laws so as to reinstate confidence in the population bringing it at par with the public sector. They are namely; review of the mechanism regarding the Termination of Service Contract Board so as to eliminate injustices caused to employees owing to the hire and fire approach by employers; restoration of the Portable Severance Allowance scheme for private sector employees which guarantees that any employee of the private sector is granted a lump sum upon retirement; and the reestablishment of the mechanism for the disciplinary committee.

Regarding the national minimum wage salary, Minister Callichurn is upbeat that very soon the Ministerial Committee set up to look into the matter will come up with the minimum wage salary.

Around 5,000 persons visited the job fair which served as platform for job seekers to meet and interact with potential employers. Some 40 employers in sectors such as textile and other manufacturing, cruise, security, ICT/BPO, construction, hotel, bank, insurance, trade and cleaning services participated in the fair. Various institutions also provided information on training and self-employment.