6 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Association Seeks Investment for Environmental Technologies Sector

Luanda — The National Environmental Technology Association (ANETA) envisages the creation of investment opportunities for the handling of solid waste, liquid, gases, renewable energy and chemical products with low pollution content.

This was said to Angop on Monday by the national director of Technologies and Environmental Norms, António Matias, who underlined the need to work on the promotion and thus encourage more micro, small, medium and big-sized companies to implement projects linked to environmental technology nationwide.

Regarding the products of low-pollution chemicals, the director warned the entrepreneurs who invest or want to invest in the area of refrigeration and air conditioning, in order to opt for the imports of refrigerant fluids belonging to the family of Hydrocarbons, Hydrofluoroolefins and Ammonia because they are environmentally friendly.

According to him, the Strategic Plan of the New Environmental Technology comprises two operation areas being the first one related to environmental technology with two programmes and the second linked to the sectoral approach comprised by six programmes.

"The main goal of this strategic plan is the disclosure, sensitizing, promotion and encouragement of the implementation of the environmental technology in each relevant sector of economic activity such as the fields of Urbanisation and Construction, Agriculture and Forestry, Industry, Energy and Water, Oil, Transport and Geology and Mining", he said.

