6 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Women Portraits Mark Plastic Artist's Exhibition

Luanda — The plastic artist, Massongui Afonso, is displaying until 15 February in Luanda, a set of six wooden sculptures portraying the daily routine of the Angolan woman, as part of the week of the artist organized by the Nikharte-galery of contemporary art.

Interviewed by Angop, the creator said the displayed pieces portrays in its entirety the day-to day of the rural women, aiming at praising these women for their contribution on behalf of the society.

According to the organizers, other artists such as Álvaro Macieira, Sebas Cassule, Fineza Teta, Francisco Van-dúnem, Guilherme Mampuya, Imanni da Silva, João Domingos. Nzimba Diongo Domingos, Paulo Amaral and Paulo Kussy are also exhibiting in the event.

The plastic artist Massongui Afonso is graduated in the Academy of Fine Arts in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo and was awarded the UNESCO prize of culture in Guinea-Bissau, by the Centre International des Civilizations Bantu (CICIBA).

