Sudan: S. Kordofan-UNICEF Sign 5 Million Dollars Agreement

The First Vice-President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh gave directives for extending technical support… Read more »

Kadughli — A 5 million dollars- agreement on health, education, water and humanitarian needs signed, in Kadughli, Monday, between the UNICEF and the government of South Kordofan. The Wali (governor) of South Kordufan State, Dr. Issa Adam Abakar signed for the state and the UNICEF Representative, Ibrahim Khalil Conte, signed for the organization. The Wali has expressed the state government confidence on the UNICEF, appreciating the organization for supporting development projects in the state.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.