6 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice-President Affirms Support of Agriculture to Realize Food Security

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has affirmed that the government gave concern to the agriculture and research on the agricultural operations for their importance in the food security and poverty combating.

The First Vice President of the Republic said, in his address Monday to celebration on the occasion of opening the new facilities of the Agricultural Research Corporation, that the agricultural sector constituted key component in the political decision as it is considered as a leverage that could put Sudan is in a leading position because of its diverse and renewable resources, praising the efforts of Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Sudan and the Agricultural Bank in giving the top priority agricultural funds.

Gen. Salih called the specialized in agricultural operations to exert maximum efforts to control invalid pesticides to preserve the plants and human health, pointing out that the state is keen to employ all the available capabilities for the success of agricultural and livestock production to as the safety valve of food security.

The Minister of Agriculture Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dikhairi announced that his ministry endeavored to implement the five-year program, which the state have adopted for the economic reform to increase production and export crops, referring to his ministry concern with the application of agricultural technologies and research, praising the Ministry of Finance for funding agriculture.

