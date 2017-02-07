Sudan: Minister of Defense Affirms Sudan Keenness Over UNISFA Success

Khartoum — Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen.Awad Mohammed Ahmed bin Auf has reiterated Sudan keenness over success of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei(UNISFA) and its readiness to provide every possible support that help it carry out its task.

The Minister, receiving on Monday, the Commander of UNISFA, Maj. Gen. Hassan Ibrahim on occasion of expiry of his assignment in Sudan, lauded huge and important roles being played by UNISFA and its contribution to achievement of stability at Abyei area.

The Head of UNISFA, on his part, expressed appreciation over cooperation he found from the Sudanese side during the term of his work in Sudan.