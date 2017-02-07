6 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Defense Affirms Sudan Keenness Over UNISFA Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen.Awad Mohammed Ahmed bin Auf has reiterated Sudan keenness over success of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei(UNISFA) and its readiness to provide every possible support that help it carry out its task.

The Minister, receiving on Monday, the Commander of UNISFA, Maj. Gen. Hassan Ibrahim on occasion of expiry of his assignment in Sudan, lauded huge and important roles being played by UNISFA and its contribution to achievement of stability at Abyei area.

The Head of UNISFA, on his part, expressed appreciation over cooperation he found from the Sudanese side during the term of his work in Sudan.

Sudan

FVP Gives Directives for Provision of Technical Support for Yemen in Oil and Minerals Field

The First Vice-President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh gave directives for extending technical support… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.