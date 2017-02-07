Sudan: Chief of Staff Receives UNISFA Commander for Abyei

Khartoum — The Chief of Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Imad-Eddin Adawi, received in his office Monday the commander of UNISFA forces for Abyei, Maj. Gen. Hassan Ibrahim Musa, on the occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Adawi has appreciated the outstanding role being played by UNISFA in keeping security and stability at Abyei area.

He also lauded the distinguished relations between Sudan and Ethiopia in all domains.

The commander UNISFA forces expressed his thanks for the cooperation accorded to him during his office term in the country.