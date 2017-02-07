6 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister - Diplomatic Efforts Resulted in Revocation of Sanctions, Sudan Winning Leading Regional Posts

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Monday said efforts exerted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have resulted in the revocation of economic and trade sanctions and the country winning leading positions in regional organizations including the Arab League as well as the African Union.

The Minister said these efforts have also helped promote relations between the Sudan and sister and friendly countries around the globe, taking those relations to strategic highest under the blessing and supervision of the President of the Republic.

The Minister who was addressing the regular meeting of the Ministry which is attended by the heads of departments and leading officials at the ministry, briefed the ambassadors and diplomats on the efforts exerted by the ministry at the bilateral and multilateral levels at the region and international levels.

He commended the coordination between the various departments and official and popular institutions in the country, saying this coordination would continue in the future to serve the national interests of the homeland.

