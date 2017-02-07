6 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chairman of Arab Union for Real Estate Investment Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Arab Union for Real Estate Development and Investment Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Soiden arrived in the country Monday evening.

Al-Soiden was received, at Khartoum Airport, by the Adviser of the union Hassan Ismail, the Rapporteur of the Union's Board of Directors Obi Malik Abu Sin and Director of Media Department at the National Fund for Housing and Development Omer Saadan.

Al-Soiden said, in a statement to SUNA, that his three-day visit to Sudan came in order to discuss with the Government of Sudan ways of activating the joint cooperation between the two sides, adding that he will meet in this regard, the Assistant of the President of Republic and Supervisor of the Housing in Sudan Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid and the Chairman of the Union Department in Sudan and the Secretary General of the National Fund for Housing and Development Dr. Ghulam Din Osman Adam.

Al-Soiden explained that the union has ambitious plans for 2017, besides a five-year strategy which is to be discussed during the visit, hoping that the visit to achieve its objectives including his participation in the opening ceremony of Gulf Bank on Tuesday from which he expects joint cooperation.

