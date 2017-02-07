Tanzania: Radical, Not Cosmetic Reforms Needed in Education

column

Dr Matiang’i’s name became a Twitter trend back in December 2016, where some people compared him to President Magufuli because of his approach. Others made calls for him to run for the top office in this year’s polls.

Dr Fred Matiang'i, the Minister for Education in Kenya, has become quite popular the due to a number of reforms that he is spearheading in the country's education sector. His bold approach to reform is slowly restoring the people's trust in the education sector, and setting him apart as an exceptional leader.

His rise to fame got me thinking that perhaps our very own Prof Ndalichako needs to borrow a leaf from her Kenyan compeer. To further emphasize this, the fact that Ndalichako and Matiang'i's appointments were made barely a month apart, suggests there is room for cross-learning and replication between the two ministers. A great platform already exists. For a number of years, an organisation called Twaweza, through an initiative named Uwezo, has carried out nationally representative surveys, testing numeracy and literacy skills among children in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Their surveys have shown poor learning outcomes in all countries. To quote a report released by Uwezo in 2014, "a significant number of children do not possess foundational Grade 2 level skills even as they approach the end of the primary school cycle" and "less than a third of children enrolled in Grade 3 have basic Grade 2 level literacy and numeracy skills". Uwezo results were shocking. But what is more shocking is to see that the poor state of learning revealed in these surveys has not caused great outrage among citizens, nor consequential action by their governments.

Kenyans though, are first to show signs of revival--this despite the fact that they outperformed Tanzania and Uganda in the Uwezo survey and are generally known to have the best education system in the region.

Generally, there was some hype surrounding Prof Ndalichako's appointment as the Education minister. Her passion for and expertise in the sector cannot be doubted, and expectedly we have had a little taste of her brilliance when she reversed the decision to use the GPA system which many, including myself, believe was unnecessary. Still, more than year later, Prof Ndalichako needs to start living up to the initial hype surrounding her appointment by directing more radical, as opposed to cosmetic reforms.

An exhaustive investigation into the causes of poor learning outcomes cannot be avoided. I, for one, hold the view that across the board, our curriculum should be less ambitious.

One of the things we learn from the Uwezo surveys is that "children from poorer households consistently achieve lower competency levels, on all tests and across all ages". There are obviously many factors at play here, but I largely blame the problem on poor access to learning materials.

While we might not be able to achieve universal access to basic learning and teaching materials in the foreseeable future due to budgetary constraints, we must not let the poorest households continue to be victimized by a dysfunctional educational system.

Controversial as it may sound, it still may make more sense to examine our kids only for subjects for which they received the "full learning package" which should include, at the bare minimum, a qualified teacher.

It's like the government has to choose between standard seven pupils who have been trained in various sciences and arts who can't read, write or count, or standard 5 pupils who have no other training, and consequently skills, apart from basic numeracy and literacy. I'd go with the latter.

While a less ambitious curriculum will not eradicate failure, it will give poor kids the benefit of a fair assessment. This, to me, should be a fundamental right. But also, such a move will likely shift the burden of failure from poor kids to the government and therefore put pressure on the latter party to step up their game.

Reforms that are beginning to happen in KenyaAzacharia@tz.nationmedia.com are not the only place we can draw inspiration from. In Liberia, the government is responding to poor quality of education by experimenting with outsourcing the management of its schools to private educators. What is our move?

In Finland, the reforms they implemented were holistic, but they also included measures that the rest of the world, so accustomed to conventional British or US-style education, would have had a good laugh at before they were proven.

But maybe we don't need to look that far for ideas. Perhaps the government should put the politics aside and consult the opposition flagbearer during the last presidential election, as he clearly had education all over his campaign agenda.

We cannot afford to wait till the next polls to have the education sector back on the agenda.