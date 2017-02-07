Tanzania: Kibosho Lacks Tap Water for Over 8 Years Running

Moshi — Diminishing water supply from springs on Mount Kilimanjaro has forced residents of Kibosho Kati Ward to draw water from Matonoi forests which are located about three kilometres away.

A local leader in the area, Mr Orasise Mushi, said the situation has persisted for the last eight years because the piped water network laid down by the government more than 20 years ago had broken down.

He told The Citizen that water has been flowing out of the taps only once in three months and could not last for three hours.

He added that casual labourers are hired to draw water from Matonoi springs high in the montain forests on the slopes on Mt Kilimanjaro

A villager who identified herself as Mary Massawe said many of them are now exposed to health risks because the water they collect from the streams was unsafe.

The chairman of Uchau South, Mr Apolinary Mwacha, said often they had to trek uphill for three kilometres to reach the nearest water source and that getting into the deep caves was risky because of the rocky terrain.

When reached for comment on the crisis, the chairman of the Moshi Rural District Council, Mr Michael Kilawila, blamed the Kibosho Kati leaders for not raising the matter before the local authority.

He added that the residents in the areas also have to contribute funds for the implementation of water supply projects instead of depending on the government alone.