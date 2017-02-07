6 February 2017

Angola: Cuanza Norte - Ngolome Gains Massive Spirulina Production Project

Dondo — A project turned to the massive production of spirulina, a rich dietary supplement, has recently been launched in Ngolome locality, Massangano Municipality of the northern Cuanza Norte Province, through an initiative of the Fisheries Ministry with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The project, the first one of this type in the whole country, has been launched by the FAO representative to Angola, Mamadou Diallou, in the presence of the Fisheries minister, Victória de Barros Neto.

ANGOP has learnt that in the initial stage, the spirulina cultivation project will be planted in a two-hectare plot of land, which will also host the first greenhouse. The first harvest is scheduled for August this year.

FAO's representative to Angola, Mamadou Diallou, has said to ANGOP that the initiative represents a pilot experience in the country and will serve to support the production chain of freshwater fishes.

On the occasion, the Angolan Fisheries minister, Victória de Barros, handed over 20,000 tilapia fish species for reproduction to five local co-operatives of fishermen.

