7 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Local Govt Leaders Given Ultimatum On Narcotics Trade

Dar es Salaam — Local government leaders in the region have been given ten days to submit names of drug addicts and peddlers to the relevant organs. The order was issued by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda during a joint press conference with Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Simon Sirro at the Central Police Station.

Mr Makonda said stern measures would be taken against any local leader, who would fail to submit the names, and especially once one is found in his area of jurisdiction.

He also urged parents of addicts and those trading narcotics to do the same.

Mr Sirro revealed that a total of 112 people, who were arrested since the government started the crackdown, have been arraigned in accordance Section 73 and 74 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

"We have taken them to court so that it will serve them with binding orders so that we can reach them anytime they are wanted," said Mr Sirro. The Zonal Police boss added that due to the crackdown more than 200 rolls of marijuana were seized.

According to him, some of the rolls were seized from two celebrities among those, who were directed to report at the Central Police Station in the city end of the week.

