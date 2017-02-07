Dodoma — Geita Rural MP (CCM) Mr Joseph Msukuma yesterday said President John Pombe Magufuli should investigate Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda over his relationship with suspected drug kingpins in the country.

Debating an annual report by Parliamentary Aids Committee, which also touched on anti-drug campaign, Mr Msukuma said if President Magufuli was ready to have his wife arrested if implicated then he should question RC Makonda.

"The question here is, who are Makonda's close friends, he was recently on vacation and toured the US, France and Dubai, is this RC's salary enough for such a lavish tour? No, but he was embedded by business people, who are associated by drugs trafficking. He has also rented a house for one trafficker, why is he not nabbing these people?," he asked.According to Mr Msukuma, Makonda's war on drugs is cosmetic and aimed at seeking publicity, "really, you wage a war on drugs and put a summon for arrest of addicts like Chidi Benz and Ray C. You arrest Wema Sepetu, who is her in this war, we should not waste time to the small fishes."

Meanwhile, Mr Goodluck Mlinga (Ulanga-CCM) said he knows drug barons and said some of them are in the National Assembly, "We have these people in the House, some even openly support the use of marijuana, should the Chair direct me to name them I will." Reacting on the debate, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, defended Mr Makonda, saying what he has been doing has government backing, "It is no secret that Makonda was appointed by the President, and he has our backing in this war and we will support him. He has initiated the fight, it is not going to end with him," said the minister.