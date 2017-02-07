7 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Investigate Dar RC, President Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athuman Mtulya

Dodoma — Geita Rural MP (CCM) Mr Joseph Msukuma yesterday said President John Pombe Magufuli should investigate Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda over his relationship with suspected drug kingpins in the country.

Debating an annual report by Parliamentary Aids Committee, which also touched on anti-drug campaign, Mr Msukuma said if President Magufuli was ready to have his wife arrested if implicated then he should question RC Makonda.

"The question here is, who are Makonda's close friends, he was recently on vacation and toured the US, France and Dubai, is this RC's salary enough for such a lavish tour? No, but he was embedded by business people, who are associated by drugs trafficking. He has also rented a house for one trafficker, why is he not nabbing these people?," he asked.According to Mr Msukuma, Makonda's war on drugs is cosmetic and aimed at seeking publicity, "really, you wage a war on drugs and put a summon for arrest of addicts like Chidi Benz and Ray C. You arrest Wema Sepetu, who is her in this war, we should not waste time to the small fishes."

Meanwhile, Mr Goodluck Mlinga (Ulanga-CCM) said he knows drug barons and said some of them are in the National Assembly, "We have these people in the House, some even openly support the use of marijuana, should the Chair direct me to name them I will." Reacting on the debate, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, defended Mr Makonda, saying what he has been doing has government backing, "It is no secret that Makonda was appointed by the President, and he has our backing in this war and we will support him. He has initiated the fight, it is not going to end with him," said the minister.

Tanzania

Opposition Parliament Leader Held Over Undisclosed Charges

Police arrested Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Tundu Lissu here last evening over crime allegedly committed in Dar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.