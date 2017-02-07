Kenya: KPl Defy FKF, Include Sofapaka, Muhoroni Youth in 2017 League Fixtures

The Kenyan Premier League limited has termed as "irregular and dubious" Football Kenya Federation's decision to relegate Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka.

And in a show of unequivocal support for the two clubs, KPL has also enjoined itself to the petition by the two clubs protesting the decision.

Through the Governing Council, the league organisers have also released the 2017 fixtures which include the two clubs and excluding Vihiga United and KCB , who had been elevated to the top-flight league last week.

This was made public through a statement from the Governing Council on Monday, which also stated that the new fixtures would be amended "if and when the league expands to 18 teams".

"Today the KPL Governing Council met and unanimously adopted this statement and:

(a) Agreed to support, and also enjoin KPL in, an immediate and urgent petition by Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka against their irregular and dubious "relegation";

(b) Adopted the fixtures for the 2017 season for the following 14 KPL teams which legitimately qualified on sporting merit on the field in 2016:

(c) Agreed to appeal to the relevant authorities and judicial bodies all previous and future FKF decisions which violate FIFA principles/regulations and the FKF-KPL Agreement," the statement read in part.

This is the latest twist in the long and winding stand-off between the federation and the league organisers, which has often been about the composition of the Kenyan Premier League.

But having both agreed to an 18-team league a fortnight ago, the opposing sides have now found a new issue of contention which is whether or not to relegate the two clubs.

This latest spat has been sparked off by FKF's decision to demote Muhoroni and Sofapaka to the National Super League for failing to comply with Criteria A of the club licensing rules, which require proof of a club's financial stability as well as an irreproachable legal track record.

They also moved to elevate Vihiga United and KCB from the lower tier to the premier league, saying that those two had satisfied the minimum club licensing requirements. The league organisers say that they were not consulted in the undertaking of this decision.

Surprisingly, Thika United were spared from the throws of relegation despite the fact that they had previously been earmarked together with the relegated pair.

The two clubs have since vowed to seek recourse from all relevant and available judicial bodies, although they are yet to specify which judicial body they will approach first.

KPL's vocal support is however bound to give them more leverage as they prepare to table their case.

Meanwhile, KPL clubs are busying themselves with pre-season training in anticipation of the new season.

According to the new fixtures, the 2017 league will commence this Saturday with former domestic cup holders Bandari hosting newly promoted side Kariobangi Sharks at Mbaraki Stadium.

On that same day, former champions Gor Mahia play Kakamega Homeboyz away in Mumias as Chemelil Sugar and Sony Sugar face off at the Chemelil Sports Complex.