Tanzania: Court Steps in Billionaire's Sister Death Saga

The high Court has decided to intervene in the saga where a sister to Arusha- based 'billionaire' who traded in gemstones, Erasto Msuya, Aneth Elisana Msuya, who was an economist with Ministry of Finance and Planning, was killed in controversial circumstances.

This follows the court's decision with supervisory powers in the country to recall for scrutiny the case file that was being handled by Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

MR Mwambapa hinted to the parties yesterday when the case came for delivery of the ruling, that he would not be in position to conduct such session because the file of the case has been recalled by the High Court, following some complaints raised by relatives of the deceased.

The magistrate was supposed to deliver the ruling on whether the accused persons should be set free having decided that the charge against them was defective. But the relatives of the deceased were reported to have written a letter, asking the magistrate to disqualify himself from the case after losing confidence in him.

Under such circumstances, the magistrate adjourned the proceedings to February 20, pending the outcome of the directions by the High Court on how to proceed with the matter.

The accused persons in the matter are Miriam Stephen Mrita (41), the wife of Erasto Msuya and Revocatus Evarist Muyella. Miriam is the sister-inlaw of the deceased Aneth, while Muyella, alias Ray (40) is a businessman from Olasiti B in Arusha City, who is claimed to have been a business partner with Miriam.

The accused persons allegedly committed the offence on May 25, last year, at Kibada area within Kigamboni District. Miriam, the businesswoman residing at Sakina kwa Iddi in Arusha City, was alleged to have killed Aneth Elisana Msuya, her sisterin- law, jointly with Muyella, in a motive yet to be established.

It was reported that on August 7, 2013, the "billionaire Msuya" was murdered on his way from Mirerani Hills to Arusha Town. His life came to a brutal end at the KIA junction after unknown attackers sprayed 12 rounds of ammunitions in his body. Last December, his sister Ester Msuya and her husband, also reportedly sustained injuries after they were shot at the Hongera Bar in Dar es Salaam and like in the brother's case, the attackers are still not known.

A few months later, the 30-year-old sister of the fallen dealer, Aneth Msuya, who was an economist with the Ministry of Finance and Planning, was brutally killed at her home in Kibada, Dar es Salaam. It was alleged that her death was as brutal as it was unbelievable because her assailants used a knife to cut her throat.

Some people close to the Msuya's are worried about the unusual incidents that have been happening since the brutal killing of their elder brother.