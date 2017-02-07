Dar es Salaam — A meeting of the joint permanent commission of cooperation (JPCC) between Tanzania and Malawi has put in place an enabling environment to resolve amicably a boundary dispute on Lake Nyasa.

The minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said in a press statement issued yesterday by the government communication department at the ministry that efforts to reach a consensus stalled due to Malawi's change of leadership.

Dr Mahiga made the statement, when delivering a speech on Sunday to close the meeting in Lilongwe, where agreements were reached on political, diplomatic consultations and air transport.

He said the meeting took place following directives given by the presidents of Tanzania and Malawi, who met and held talks in Ethiopia, where they were attending a summit of heads of African Union (AU) member states. He said the two leaders made a call to a panel of former leaders of Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to speed up the consensus about the lake boundary dispute.

According to Dr Mahiga, the panel of the former Sadc leaders consists of Joachim Chissano (Mozambique), Thabo Mbeki (South Africa) and Festus Mogae (Botswana).

The minister explained that although Tanzania and Malawi differed on the Lake Nyasa boundary dispute, their difference was not an impediment for them to cooperate in various areas for the benefits of the people of the two nations.

He said the JPCC meeting provided for opportunities for both countries to discuss and agree on various areas of cooperation and put in place a procedure for implementation.

In the JPCC meeting, the minister further said, delegates used it to lay down strategies on how to address emerging challenges in the implementation of the areas of cooperation agreed upon.

"I'm happy to hear that you have discussed and agreed upon many areas of cooperation, including trade, agriculture, tourism, information and communication technology, broadcasting, environmental conservation and transport," he said. "It is something commendable in your discussions as you have also recommended that a committee of secretary-generals be formed as it will be meeting after every six months to evaluate the implementation of the areas agreed upon as per the period estimated," he said.