Dodoma — The government yesterday assured the Parliament that the country is facing no terror threat and law enforcers are working around the clocks to maintain security and order.

The acting head of government business in the NatiTerror-Free,onal Assembly and the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said because of police's good work, the country has not reported a terror threat in recent years.

Dr Mwakyembe was responding to a supplementary question from Mr Khatibu Said Haji (Konde-CUF) who wanted to know when the government would grant bail to 10 leaders of Zanizibar based islamist group, Uamusho (awakening) whose leaders had been remanded for four years now.

