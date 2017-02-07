7 February 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Joost

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: J9 Foundation
Joost van der Westhuizen, South African rugby legend

Pretoria — Tributes are still streaming in this morning for the late rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed on Monday following a long battle with motor neuron disease.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has joined President Jacob Zuma and Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula in paying their tributes to the family of Van der Westhuizen, saying he refused to let his condition get the better of him.

Van der Westhuizen was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2011. The former Springbok scrumhalf passed away at the age of 45.

He played 89 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003.

"We are saddened by his untimely death. Joost van der Westhuizen had an absolutely fantastic rugby career. He was an exceptional player.

"It was incredible to see how he remained strong during his illness. He fought until the end. Van der Westhuizen's legacy will never be forgotten. At just 45, he had so much of his life left. Everyone's thoughts are with his family, especially his two children, Jordan and Kylie," Premier Makhura said.

More on This

Tearful James Small Remembers 'Special' Joost

Joost van der Westhuizen's children should be two of the proudest kids in South Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.