7 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SABC's Appeal Against Hlaudi Ruling Dismissed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the SABC's leave to appeal a ruling against Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The DA applied to have Motsoeneng's appointment as group executive for corporate affairs set aside and the court ruled in December that he could not go to work in any capacity at the SABC, pending the findings of a new disciplinary inquiry or a court review of parts of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's report on his conduct, which was released in February 2014.

Her findings included that he lied about his qualifications.

Motsoeneng was removed as chief operating officer (COO) after the Supreme Court of Appeal in September rejected his bid to appeal the Western Cape High Court's November 2015 ruling declaring his appointment irrational and setting it aside.

The DA has welcomed the judgment.

News24

South Africa

Plan in Motion to Fight Fall Army Worm

A South African Emergency Plant Pest Response Plan, which deals with new pest detections, is already in motion to fight… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.