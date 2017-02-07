South Africa: SABC's Appeal Against Hlaudi Ruling Dismissed

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the SABC's leave to appeal a ruling against Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The DA applied to have Motsoeneng's appointment as group executive for corporate affairs set aside and the court ruled in December that he could not go to work in any capacity at the SABC, pending the findings of a new disciplinary inquiry or a court review of parts of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's report on his conduct, which was released in February 2014.

Her findings included that he lied about his qualifications.

Motsoeneng was removed as chief operating officer (COO) after the Supreme Court of Appeal in September rejected his bid to appeal the Western Cape High Court's November 2015 ruling declaring his appointment irrational and setting it aside.

The DA has welcomed the judgment.

News24