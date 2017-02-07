analysis

After defending himself against allegations of mismanagement, fraud and corruption at Parliament's police committee earlier this month, acting police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane has turned to the courts. On Monday Phahlane filed an application with the Pretoria High Court seeking to interdict IPID executive head Robert McBride, private investigator Paul O'Sullivan, O'Sullivan's lawyer Sarah Jane Trent and magistrate JR Tsatsi, who signed a search warrant for Phahlane's R8-million home in the Sable Hills Waterfront Estate in Pretoria. Phahlane is seeking to set aside the warrant, restrict O'Sullivan's involvement in the probe and charges that IPID has not complied with its statutory duties. By MARIANNE THAMM.

At this stage it is not clear whether Phahlane - who has found himself the centre of an IPID investigation into various charges of defeating the ends of justice, possible corruption in relation to his R8-million home, the purchase of several vehicles as well as a R80,000 sound system sold to him through a SAPS service provider - has launched the application in his personal capacity or as acting SAPS commissioner.

This is a relevant detail in the unfolding drama playing out against a much larger and desperate national political backdrop and which loops back,...