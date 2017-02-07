Government yesterday assured Tanzanians that the country is safe from any acts of terror as security agencies continue to maintain law and order.

Acting Head of Government Business in the National Assembly and Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said in recent years there were no reported incidents of terror, thanks to the good work of security agencies.

His statement followed a supplementary question from Konde Member of Parliament Khatibu Said Haji (CUF) who demanded to know when the government will grant bail to leaders of the Uamusho group who have been in custody for the past four years.

The MP claimed that the Uamusho leaders had not been sentenced for lack of incriminating evidence. "It seems they have been detained on a special order," he claimed. Dr Mwakyembe said investigations regarding the case have not been concluded and the law allows the prosecutor to seek more time after the 60 days required to complete the inquiry.

Ten Uamusho leaders are still in police custody accused of causing insecurity in Zanzibar in 2012. They were ordered to stay in jail after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) issued an indefinite ban on their bail.

"Terrorism is a serious matter. National security is of paramount importance, the minister said, praising the police for maintaining law and order. He however said that the government is considering to introduce alternative sentencing (penal employment) to ensure those held in police custody do not exceed the maximum set time limit. He said such arrangements are likely not to benefit those accused of murder cases.

"It's costly running these cases.

The High Court judges must meet to decide. Yet there is need to increase their frequency to reduce the pile of cases," he said. The minister was responding to a supplementary question from Babati-Urban legislator Paulina Gekul (Chadema).

The MP urged the government to table a schedule of amendment on the law to allow suspects detained in police custody be released or granted bail. The minister directed the judiciary to effectively implement a document issued in 2016 by former Chief Justice Mohammed Chande Othman regarding handling of such cases.

"All the courts should adhere to the document. A case must be decided in 21 days," he said. In other development, Dr Mwakyembe said the judiciary had managed to reduce cases from 60 percent to 5 percent Dr Mwakyembe MS Gekul this year.