Tanzania: Committee Calls for Acceptability of Health Insurance in All Hospitals

Dodoma — The Social Development and Services Parliamentary Committee has appealed to the government improve the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to enable it cover all types of diseases and be acceptable in all hospitals in the country.

Presenting a report on activities done in the past one year, the committee's chairman Peter Serukamba (Kigoma North-CCM) said the committee has established that although NHIF receives contributions from its members, it has been selective in financing treatment to its members.

"This arrangement of choosing some types of diseases for financing treatment has been disappointing people, particularly when they cannot afford to pay for such treatment," he said.

He said the committee supports government's intention to introduce Universal Health Coverage (UHC) depending on formulation of a policy. The committee proposed that the government should first prepare the policy for guiding the matter and thereafter craft a law.

There are an estimated 50 percent of Tanzanians who cannot pay for the NHIF coverage. The committee recommends that the government should increase its sources of income to finance the UHC. The committee criticized government for moving its ministries to the University of Dodoma (UDOM), saying the decision would trigger what he called a social disaster.

Serukamba said on its annual report tabled in the Parliament yesterday, the committee supports government's move to Dodoma but it should look for other buildings to house its offices.

Responding to questions from opposition MPs, Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Stella Manyanya, and the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, National Assembly, Employment, Youth and People with Disabilities) Jenista Mhagama noted that the government will be using UDOM buildings temporarily as plans to build new offices MR Serukamba are underway.