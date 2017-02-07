South Africa: Minister Radebe Becomes a Global Citizen

Pretoria — Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, has been appointed as a South African ambassador for Global Citizen.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) on Tuesday said Minister Radebe, who is also the Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, will form part of a movement of eight million Global Citizens across the world.

Global Citizen is a network of top celebrities, policymakers, business leaders, activists and stakeholders committed to tackling the world's biggest challenges and ending extreme poverty.

Following his appointment, Minister Radebe said the Global Citizen goals of ending extreme poverty are in line with South Africa's National Development Plan (NDP) goals of ending poverty and reducing inequality.

"Mobilising South African citizens through an international network such as Global Citizen will also benefit the development framework for the continent -- Agenda 2063," said Minister Radebe.

He participated in the 5th Annual Global Citizen Festival in New York last year, where he voiced South Africa's commitment to improving lives and eradicating poverty.

South Africa is also expected to host the first ever Global Citizen Festival on the African continent in 2018.

Minister Radebe joins Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former United Nations (UN) Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, former Prime Ministers of Australia Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd, former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, President of the World Bank Dr Jim Yong Kim, and many others who have supported the Global Citizen movement.