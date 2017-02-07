Tanzania: Times FM to Run FGM Campaign Every Week

The government has unveiled a special radio programme on anti-Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) campaign that will be aired by a Dar es Salaam based Times FM Station, reiterating that collective efforts are still vital to curb the problem.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Sihaba Nkinga, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the programme will be part of a Five-Year National Anti-FGM campaign.

While launching it she said : "The radio programme will help to raise awareness in the public on adverse effects of FGM." Statistics indicate that 35 per cent of women and girls aged between 15 and 49 are victims of the Gender Based Violence (GBV) and 15 out of 100 girls in the country have undergone FGM, further said the Permanent Secretary (PS) during the ceremony to mark also the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

Ms Nkinga pointed out that some outdated practices were behind the major cause of FGM in the country and urged parents and guardians to protect their girls against the menace.

"It is vital for the community to execute its roles properly and take good care of children for their wellbeing," she added. Ms Nkinga further noted that statistics from the Police show that incidents of rape reached 3,444 in 2015, and that out of 14,561 cases of assault in the same year, abusive language was at the top.

A senior official from Save the Children, Ms Jasminka Milovanovic, said the radio programme will help the community to understand the needs of children and provide them with a platform to air their views. She urged members of the public to join hands with the government to support the anti-FGM campaign.

On his side, Times FM Station Director, Leule Nyaulawa, said the programme will be on air 24 times every week.