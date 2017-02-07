Tanzania: Dar Suburbs to Benefit From New Power Lines

Dar es Salaam could soon forget about power blackouts if plans to construct the new supply lines slated within the next four months go as scheduled.

Dr Tito Mwinuka, Acting Managing Director of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), has said the new supply outlets would benefit four suburban and inner-city neighbourhoods most affected by power cuts-- Mbagala, Temeke and Kurasini as well Kariakoo- all key commercial enclaves.

The commercial city of Dar es Salaam alone consumes 600MW, or 60 per cent of the national electricity demand of 950MW.

"Mbagala and Temeke often face acute shortages as the number of consumers - both industrial- rise and new ones open shop in these areas," he told reporters over the weekend during a tour of the substations now under construction.

Electricity demand for Mbagala now stands at 70MW but only 30MW is supplied from the Ilala substation, which also feeds power to Kigamboni and Mkuranga, Dr Mwinuka said. Upon completion, the Mbagala substation would house two transformers supplying 50MW apiece - with room for an additional; transformer to meet consumer demands.

Tanesco's Principal Project Engineer Frank Mashalo said the Mbagala substation would also relieve consumers in Kigamboni and Mkuranga from persistent power cuts. He said to ensure reliable power supply across the country, over 19 power supply stations would be upgraded under funding from the World Bank, which has disbursed $80 million (over 160bn/-).

"Power fluctuations happen due to aged and inadequate infrastructure ... but with this funding now, we expect to upgrade eleven stations in Dar es Salaam and eight in Arusha and Kilimanjaro," he said.

Engineer Mashalo said the project aims at improving the availability and reliability of the system of the 132/33 kV grid network and substations as well as reducing technical and non-technical losses in distribution networks of Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions.