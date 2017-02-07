7 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Treasury Plans to Deregister Unverified Pensioners

Mtwara — The Ministry of Finance and Planning has said that unverified pensioners will be removed from its pension payment list.

The remarks were made here by the Assistant Internal Audit General, Budget and Payroll Audit, Mr Stanslaus Mpembe, during the launching of the verification exercise for pensioners receiving their payments from the ministry of finance and planning in Lindi and Mtwara regions.

Mr Mpembe said the verification of the pensioners is important for the ministry to reconcile pensioner reports to get an up to date database and allow the government to make payments to the right retired staff.

"The verification exercise is a must and for those who will not be verified for one reason or another in regions that the verification has already been done, they will be forced to travel to Treasury offices in the respective region and register.

They will be later informed how they will be verified," he explained. He stressed that the pensioners must physically visit the regional treasury office in possession of all required documents including retirement letters, copies of payment documents, employment letters, confirmation letter, bank card and two passport size photos.

