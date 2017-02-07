7 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Moro Town Suburbs Promised Electricity

Dodoma — Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) will spend over 1bn/- to implement a power project planned to nearly 900 new customers in Morogoro.

The Mindu power project involves construction of a 8.9-km long transmission line with 33kV, a 35.4-km long 400kV power line and fixing seven transformers.

This was disclosed yesterday by Energy and Minerals Deputy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani. The project, he said, is set to connect new customers in Mindu, Kassanga and Madaganya in Morogoro.

"At least four transformers have already been installed and some customers have been connected to electricity," he said when responding to a question by Morogoro-Urban MP Abdulaziz Abood (CCM).

The MP complained over delays by the national energy utility to connect areas in Morogoro town which have remained in darkness for many years. He named the areas as Mindu, Lugalamu Mkundi, Kiegea A&B, Kihonda, Mafisa, Tingu, Kingolwira and Kauzeni.

"We are implementing a number of projects countrywide which seek to electrify all areas," Dr Kalemani responded. He said implementation of the Mindu-Lugala power project involves extension of transmission lines and three new transformers.

About 206 new customers are set to be connected at the climax of the project in June this year, costing over 106.8m/-, the minister said. He said the remaining areas in Morogoro will be connected as soon as TANESCO secures funds from the government

