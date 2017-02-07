Angola: Armed Forces Youth Urged to Respect Older People

Luanda — The commander of the Luanda Military Region, lieutenant-general Simão Carlitos "Wala", urged on Saturday the youth of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and others, to respect the older people, as they were the first ones to trigger the struggle for the national liberation, which culminated in the achievement of the national independence on November 11, 1975.

Addressing the regional act of the 56th anniversary of the February 4, which marks the beginning of the Armed Struggle for National Liberation, FAA officer acknowledged that it was thanks to the older people that today the Angolan people breathe the air of freedom.

To him, "if we want to have a country that breathes the air of freedom" we must respect the older people by following their example and complying with rigor the laws of the country.

The lieutenant- general, who represented the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, General Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, urged the Angolans to preserve the peace and other achievements reached so far and keep firm in the ideals of the heroes of the February 4, 1961.

The event, which took place on the premises of the Luanda Military Region Command, was attended by high- ranked officers, commissionaires, admirals, sergeants, junior officers and invited civilian guests.