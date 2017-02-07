6 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Uige - Bishop Francisco Condemns Alcohol Abuse in Families

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uige — The Catholic Emeritus Bishop Dom Francisco de Mata Mourisca, who was responsible for the Uige Diocese, condemned on Sunday the alcohol abuse inside the families, deeming it one of the main causes of domestic violence, which destroys several homes.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Families' Jubilee, which started last Friday at the S. Francisco de Assis Parish, the bishop advised couples and other family members not to join this practice.

To him, alcohol abuse is one of the main causes of the destruction of the family structure and of several road victims recorded everyday in this northern province and countrywide.

Angola

Brent Crude Opens High in London

The price of Brent Crude, a benchmark for Angolan exports in stock for delivery next April, opened high this Tuesday in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.