Angola: Uige - Bishop Francisco Condemns Alcohol Abuse in Families

Uige — The Catholic Emeritus Bishop Dom Francisco de Mata Mourisca, who was responsible for the Uige Diocese, condemned on Sunday the alcohol abuse inside the families, deeming it one of the main causes of domestic violence, which destroys several homes.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Families' Jubilee, which started last Friday at the S. Francisco de Assis Parish, the bishop advised couples and other family members not to join this practice.

To him, alcohol abuse is one of the main causes of the destruction of the family structure and of several road victims recorded everyday in this northern province and countrywide.