7 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr Dismisses Cameroon, Plans Two Friendly Games Next Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Monye

Super Eagles' Coach, Garnot Rohr, who was in Gabon to monitor the country's opponents in the forthcoming World Cup and the Cameroun 2019 Nations Cup, has allayed fears over the threat posed by the Indomitable Lions to Nigeria's Russia 2018 ambitions.

Nigeria and Cameroun are in Group B of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying series, with the Super Eagles on top of the log after two games.

Nigeria has six points to Cameroun's two and both teams will meet back to back in August.

Since Cameroun against all odds defeated Egypt to win the Nations Cup, pundits have raised the alarm over the Indomitable Lions threat to Nigeria's ambitions.

But Rohr yesterday declared that Cameroun's AFCON victory will not in any way affect Nigeria's chances of booking the ticket for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Rohr, who spoke through Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, said Nigeria's standing after two matches was enough advantage for the Eagles to fly over the Camerounian side when they meet later this year.

He said that Nigeria's draw against Zambia in Ndola and defeat of Algeria in Uyo have put the current African champions, a situation the Super Eagles will capitalize on when they meet in Yaoundé.

Rohr said the Eagles' technical crew were working round the clock to ensure that the conditions are right when the team assembles for the games, adding that Nigeria would bring Cameroun back to reality with those matches.

One of Rohr's programme that would keep the Super Eagles ready for the challenges is the two warm up games lined up for the team next month, which details, he said, would be released soon.

He added: "We are not in any form of pressure because of Cameroun's in Gabon. I believe that despite their recent success, they should be apprehensive based on their current standing in the qualifier's log.

"They have drawn two games and the Eagles have won two. But we are not taking any chances... Cameroun will face a big challenge when they contend with the Eagles."

Nigeria

Works Minister Lists Top Federal Road Projects for 2017

The Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has explained how the federal government has prioritised… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.