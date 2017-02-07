Nigeria: Rohr Dismisses Cameroon, Plans Two Friendly Games Next Month

Super Eagles' Coach, Garnot Rohr, who was in Gabon to monitor the country's opponents in the forthcoming World Cup and the Cameroun 2019 Nations Cup, has allayed fears over the threat posed by the Indomitable Lions to Nigeria's Russia 2018 ambitions.

Nigeria and Cameroun are in Group B of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying series, with the Super Eagles on top of the log after two games.

Nigeria has six points to Cameroun's two and both teams will meet back to back in August.

Since Cameroun against all odds defeated Egypt to win the Nations Cup, pundits have raised the alarm over the Indomitable Lions threat to Nigeria's ambitions.

But Rohr yesterday declared that Cameroun's AFCON victory will not in any way affect Nigeria's chances of booking the ticket for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Rohr, who spoke through Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, said Nigeria's standing after two matches was enough advantage for the Eagles to fly over the Camerounian side when they meet later this year.

He said that Nigeria's draw against Zambia in Ndola and defeat of Algeria in Uyo have put the current African champions, a situation the Super Eagles will capitalize on when they meet in Yaoundé.

Rohr said the Eagles' technical crew were working round the clock to ensure that the conditions are right when the team assembles for the games, adding that Nigeria would bring Cameroun back to reality with those matches.

One of Rohr's programme that would keep the Super Eagles ready for the challenges is the two warm up games lined up for the team next month, which details, he said, would be released soon.

He added: "We are not in any form of pressure because of Cameroun's in Gabon. I believe that despite their recent success, they should be apprehensive based on their current standing in the qualifier's log.

"They have drawn two games and the Eagles have won two. But we are not taking any chances... Cameroun will face a big challenge when they contend with the Eagles."