Uganda: URA Tax Collections Grow By 8%

Kampala — The Uganda Revenue Authority posted a solid performance in the year ended 31st, December, 2016, performing above the set target for the particular period.

The tax body posted an increase in Total Net collections which grew by 8.81% (UGX 1,382.56Bn), to UGX 13.43Bn as of 31st, December, 2016 compared to same period in 2015.

According to the URA performance highlights for December 2016 press statement sent to East African Business Week, the Ush13.43Bn surplus in December 2016 was boosted by several factors such as recoveries made from municipalities and Local governments owing to increased enforcement actions. Similarly, bonus payments from key players contributed to the surplus in PAYE, increase in the issuance of government securities by 21% since the turn of the FY 2016/17, contributed to the surplus in tax on bank interest, administrative efficiency which increased collections from the public sector and rental taxes, and close monitoring of the key players in the casino tax category led to increased remittances from taxpayers.

Domestic Tax Net Collections increased by 14.62% (UGX 939.82Bn) to UGX 33.5Bn in the same period compared to December 2015. In this area, URA also performed above target.

Despite the good performance, URA underscores that revenue collections were affected negatively and these was brought by the general decline in demand for private sector credit especially within the top two sectors (wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing) which mirrors the health of the economy. This contributed to a slowdown in business thus affecting collections in corporation and presumptive tax,

On the other hand, the depreciation of the dollar against the shilling, that is, since the turn of September 2016, the shilling continued to depreciate against the dollar thereby affecting revenue collections.

URA recorded a decline in Customs Net Collections by 1.58% (UGX 443.49Bn) to UGX 19.33Bn in December, 2016, compared to same period in 2015.

However, there was an improvement in tax payer's registration, Taxpayers register grew by 0.89% in December 2016, 8,503 taxpayers were registered during the period. That is, 7,811 Individuals and 692 Non- Individuals. Therefore URA as of 31st, December,2016 had 962,875 tax payers. URA observes that registration compliance; arose from tax payer education and door to door campaigns as payment compliance was boosted by; Audits, arrears and customs enforcement, litigation and investigation.