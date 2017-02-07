analysis

Joel Pollak is a South African-born lawyer, former speechwriter to Tony Leon and the son-in-law of a local anti-apartheid activist. He also happens to be the editor-at-large of Breitbart, the alt-right website credited with helping galvanise white nationalists in America. Now he is being touted as a potential US ambassador to South Africa. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"Political Correctness Protects Muslim Rape Culture".

"Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive And Crazy".

"Data: Young Muslims In The West Are A Ticking Time Bomb".

"The Solution to Online 'Harassment' is Simple: Women Should Log Off".

These are a sample of recent headlines from the archive of the alt-right US website Breitbart, which helped Donald Trump ascend to the presidency. President Trump has already rewarded a number of its staff members. Former Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon is now the White House chief strategist, believed by many to be the real power behind the throne. Former Breitbart immigration reporter Julia Hahn has also been brought on to Trump's advisory team, while Breitbart national security editor Sebastian Gorka is now deputy assistant to the president.

Trump may have yet another Breitbart appointment up his sleeve - and this one would affect South Africa directly. There is currently ...