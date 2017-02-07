6 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: In Trump He Trusts - Meet the Man Who Could Be the Next US Ambassador to South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Joel Pollak is a South African-born lawyer, former speechwriter to Tony Leon and the son-in-law of a local anti-apartheid activist. He also happens to be the editor-at-large of Breitbart, the alt-right website credited with helping galvanise white nationalists in America. Now he is being touted as a potential US ambassador to South Africa. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"Political Correctness Protects Muslim Rape Culture".

"Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive And Crazy".

"Data: Young Muslims In The West Are A Ticking Time Bomb".

"The Solution to Online 'Harassment' is Simple: Women Should Log Off".

These are a sample of recent headlines from the archive of the alt-right US website Breitbart, which helped Donald Trump ascend to the presidency. President Trump has already rewarded a number of its staff members. Former Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon is now the White House chief strategist, believed by many to be the real power behind the throne. Former Breitbart immigration reporter Julia Hahn has also been brought on to Trump's advisory team, while Breitbart national security editor Sebastian Gorka is now deputy assistant to the president.

Trump may have yet another Breitbart appointment up his sleeve - and this one would affect South Africa directly. There is currently ...

South Africa

Plan in Motion to Fight Fall Army Worm

A South African Emergency Plant Pest Response Plan, which deals with new pest detections, is already in motion to fight… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.