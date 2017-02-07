Angola: State Secretary Explains Incompatibilities in Elections

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Institutional Affairs, Adão de Almeida, clarified on Monday in Luanda that under the Law only members of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) are prevented from running for the 2017 General Elections.

Speaking to the press, referring to a question posed by the political parties of UNITA and PDP-ANA, about the appointment of the current Minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, as second in the list of MPLA, said that nothing prevents him according to the law.

The official, who was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between the Ministry of Territory Administration and the political parties, said that the CNE members are prevented from being part of the institution that conducts the elections, according to the Constitution.

The political parties questioned the fact that Bornito de Sousa is the Minister of Territory Administration (MAT), an entity that oversights the electoral registration and was presented as a candidate for Vice-President of the Republic, in the MPLA list.

The PDP-ANA party raised the issue at the first-month assessment meeting of the second phase of voter registration, while UNITA did so at the end of the meeting.

According to PDP-ANA Secretary General, Zissala Mamona Pululu, "the maintenance of the post of minister in charge of electoral registration and candidate for Vice Presidency of the Republic can pinch the transparency of the process".

On his turn, UNITA secretary for local power, José Pedro Cachiungo, said his party is still concerned about the registration process being carried out by the Ministry of Territory Administration.

He insisted that the process should be conducted by an independent body, but he nevertheless appealed to the Angolans to continue with their registration.

Minister Bornito de Sousa said in this regard "there is no incomparability", and if there was "all MPs should also cease their functions in the National Assembly".

The issue related to the conducting the Voter Registration Process was settled by the ruling of the Constitutional Court, which states that it must be carried out by the State Administration and not by the CNE, as the opposition defends.