7 February 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Boy Drowns At Grootfontein

By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

A MINOR identified as Presley Howaëb drowned in a waterhole at Grootfontein on Sunday morning.

Although the specific time of death is unknown, deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the incident to The Namibian, saying it is believed that Howaëb (9) and three friends from the Saamstaan location went swimming at around 09h00 yesterday at a waterhole close to the settlement.

"The other boys returned home and said Howaëb was stuck in the water pond. The police then went to conduct a search, and recovered the body at 19h00. The boy drowned in the water pond just behind Saamstaan location," said Kanguatjivi. He added that an inquest docket has been registered by the police, and that the family had been informed.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Karenga Kavera, who is a neighbour and friend of the minor's father, Johannes Howaëb, confirmed that the child went swimming at the waterhole behind Saamstaan at Grootfontein.

"There has been a lot of rain, so those water ponds were full and they are deep. The child went swimming, and he drowned. At first the other children were afraid to tell us what happened, but eventually told us and we went with the police to look for him and found his body," explained Kavera.

