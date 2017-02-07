Dar es Salaam — Legal Services Facility (LSF) donated 170 computers and laptops worth Tsh.146 million ($ 65,324) to 160 paralegal units operating in Tanzania's upcountry regions as part of its strategy to speed up and improve legal services delivery to the disadvantaged in remote areas.

An official statement circulated to the media recently indicates that the computers were presented in Dar es Salaam at a leadership workshop for executive directors and board chairpersons from LSF's funded Regional Mentor Organizations (RMOs) involved in the implementation of paralegals and related projects countrywide.

Kees Groenendijk, LSF Chief Executive Officer said the computers would serve as useful tools for the paralegals units, who are currently providing legal aid and related services to the needy people across the country.

Since its establishment five years ago, LSF has issued grants to the tune of billions which, among other things, facilitated setting up of paralegal units and capacity building.

"In fact, it's an undeniable fact that paralegals have been very useful when it comes to assisting those in need of legal and other forms of assistance, in rural settings. That's why we have decided to provide them with working tools which I believe would greatly boost up efficiency and general performance of paralegals and paralegal units," says Kees.

The computers were given to 27 legal aid organizations which will then present the equipment to the selected paralegal units in their respective localities. Legal aid organizations had a big role in the establishment of paralegal units through LSF funding.

According to the statement, the planned leadership workshop for LSF grantees provided space for participants to digest challenges and other dynamics in the implementation of LSF-funded projects and work out practical solutions.

Besides, the forum allowed the LSF participants to explain its strategic approach 2016-2021, what the LSF attempts to achieve and what the implications are for Regional Mentor Organizations (RMOs). How to deal with conflicts between RMO institutional objectives, LSF strategic objectives and how to optimize results.

Among other things, there was a discussions on modalities of building capacity for LSF grantees/mentor organizations, how to optimize capacity development of both paralegal units and LSF, the importance of monitoring at both output and results level and reporting into the online database as well as qualitative reporting through the quarterly report mechanism, noted the statement in part.

In attendance, the Ambassador of Denmark to Tanzania and Head of DFID Tanzania was the guest of honor at the event. Other participants included paralegal aid providers, development partners, government representatives, and the media, who are stakeholders.