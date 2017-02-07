Kampala — Uganda's Annual Inflation rose to 5.9% in January 2017 as compared to the 5.7% recorded during the year ended December according to the Uganda Bureau of statistics(UBOS).

"The rise to 5.9% was due to an increase of the annual food crops inflation which went up to 14.5% in the year ending January as compared to the 10.8% recoreded in December 2016. The forces that led to the 14.5% was due to the increased prices of Fruits and Vegetables and fruits," said Dr. Chris Mukiza Ndatiira the UBOS Director Macro Economics Statistics. Mukiza attributed the slight increase to the prolonged drought that has hit the country. This led to the decline in supply of stable food crops and vegetables on the market in the various parts of the country especially urban areas.

He said fruits and vegetables production in most parts were affected by drought yet they command a big percentage in the food basket.

Despite the increment in the prices for food, the country also registered an increase in prices for Energy Fuel and other Utilities in the assessed Month of January.

The main driver, Mukiza said, was the increase in the Annual inflation for Electricity which stood at 6.7% for the month of January 2017 as compared to minus 6.2% in December 2016.

"Arua's rate was at 7.9%, Kampala high income stood at 6.7 and Fort portal registered the third highest annual inflation rate.

"The main driver for the increment is attribute to high costs of Housing, water , food and Non Alcoholic beverages that registered a 7.2% for the year ending January 2017 as compared to the 6.7% for the month of December 2016," stressed Mukiza.