Mozambique Rivals Commit to Regaining Peace

The government of Mozambique is confident of a breakthrough in the ongoing talks to end renewed terror that has led to thousands fleeing to neighbouring countries. President Filipe Nyusi, is hopeful a deal will be concluded this week with the opposition Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo), whose insurgents have carried out some banditry following a contentious election outcome in 2014. Renamo claims Nyusi's Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) rigged the election.

Yesterday (Monday) Nyusi said the rival parties are inching closer to a solution. "The first phase of the peace process can be considered as concluded. I will have the pleasure to announce, in the coming days, the next phase of our arrangements (discussion with (Renamo leader Afonso) Dhlakama)," Nyusi said. There was no immediate reaction from the Renamo leader but he recently confirmed a telephone conversation with Nyusi and his commitment to peace. Some 5 000 Mozambicans have fled to Zimbabwe while lesser numbers have sought refuge in Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia.

