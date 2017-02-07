7 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football/Girabola - FC Bravo Dos Maquis Team Return to Top Division Championship

Luena — The FC Bravo dos Maquis team have returned to the first division National Football Championship (Girabola), with a new line-up for the 2017 edition, which kicked off last Saturday with the dispute of the Super Cup, and a five-million dollar budget for this season.

After being absent last season, due to relegation in the previous championship, FC Bravo dos Maquis, from the eastern Moxico Province, managed to return to the top division championship promising to show brilliance, vigour and competitiveness.

One curious information about the squad is that they won the 2015 edition of the Angola League Cup, same year that they were relegated to the second division championship.

As winners of the national league Cup, FC Bravo dos Maquis were entitled to participate in the African competitions - alongside the winners of the 2015 top division championship - but due to financial problems they did not participate in the continental challenges.

ANGOP has learnt that FC Bravo dos Maquis board are still dealing with debts from the last season. However, they have already managed to get a new sponsor.

FC Bravo dos Maquis was founded on 27 July 1983, having managed to move up to the first division National Football Championship (Girabola) in the year 1999.

