Kenya: Not a Registered Voter? No Sex, Booze or Government Services for You

analysis

In an effort to drum up support ahead of the August election, Kenyan politicians are putting extraordinary pressure on people to register as voters. This pressure is manifesting in all sorts of strange ways. By NJERI KIMANI.

It's vote hunting season in Kenya.

With each passing day, the August 8 general election draws nearer, and parties are scrambling to ensure that their supporters are registered to vote. A massive, countrywide voter registration drive kicked off on January 15, although some of the methods used to persuade people to register are unorthodox, to say the least.

Let's start at the opposition-friendly Coast, where Mishi Mboko, the women's representative for Mombasa, urged women to withhold sex until their partners had registered. "Sex is a strong weapon and if we deny the men in our area, I'm sure many will go and register as they cannot survive without it," she added.

In Muranga, a stronghold for President Uhuru Kenyatta who is running for reelection, supporters are targeting a different vice. Some 2000 members of the Bar and Hotel Owners' Association have signed a treaty not to serve any customer who does not have a voter's card. Chair James Waweru said that bar and...