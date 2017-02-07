THE annual Private Sector Credit Extension or PSCE growth declined for a fourth consecutive month in December, and has been on a broad decline since March 2015 when corporate credit demand peaked at 25,6% year on year.

"The decline in overall credit demand during this period reflects a slump in economic growth, a higher inflation environment, tighter monetary policy and changes to the Credit Agreement Act (which requires a deposit of 10% on all vehicle loans and limits repayment periods to 54 months)," said Eloise du Plessis, an analyst at PSG Namibia.

Du Plessis said looking ahead, credit extension growth could be supported by a recovery in economic growth in 2017 on the back of higher mineral exports and commodity prices, but downside risks include persistently high food inflation, higher taxes, higher interest rates, higher administered prices (fuel, water and electricity prices) and a weaker Namibia dollar.

"Although the rand (to which the Namibia dollar is pegged one for one) has strengthened compared to 12 months ago, the currency has been volatile and susceptible to shifting perceptions about South Africa's creditworthiness and political risk, as well as the uncertainty over the future trajectory of US interest rates," she said.

Du Plessis said this volatility is unlikely to abate, and divisive policies have added to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

"We, tentatively, maintain our baseline expectation that the BoN will raise its repo rate by 25 bps during 2017," Du Plessis said.

The Bank of Namibia's (BoN) recently released Money and Banking Statistics report showed that private sector credit extension growth declined further in December, mainly as a result of a decline in demand for credit from the corporate sector.

The central bank said in its report that PSCE growth decreased to 8,9% year on year in December from 9,3% year on year in November, thereby remaining on a broadly downward trend since March 2015.

Growth in total credit extended to the corporate sector decreased to 8,5% year on year in December from 9% year on year in the preceding month.

The slower growth in corporate credit was mainly reflected in all of the sub-categories, with the exception of mortgage loans.

Growth in credit extended to households ticked lower to 9,3% year on year in December from 9,4% year on year in November.

The growth in total mortgage credit, which accounts for more than 50% of total private sector credit extension, rose slightly to 8,7% year-on-year in December, compared to 8,6% year-on-year in the preceding month.