6 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rugby World Pays Tribute to 'Brilliant Man' Joost Van Der Westhuizen

Big-hearted, giant of the game, revolutionary - these were just some of the words used to describe one of Loftus and South African rugby's favourite sons as the world paid tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen after his passing on Monday. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Legendary South African scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen died aged 45 after a long battle with motor neuron disease on Monday. The rugby - and sporting - world paid tribute to Van der Westhuizen, a giant of the game in the literal and figurative senses, as the news broke.

From the suits to those who played alongside him, everyone hailed the number nine's guts which was a hallmark of his career and, eventually, underscored his fight against a disease he knew he would never beat.

Mark Alexander, President of the South African Rugby Union, led the tributes, saying: "Joost will be remembered as one of the greatest Springboks - not only of his generation, but of all time.

"As a player, he lifted the Rugby World Cup, Tri-Nations and Currie Cup while establishing himself as one of the best scrumhalves world rugby has ever seen. He was the record holder for the most Test tries for...

