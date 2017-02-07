6 February 2017

Somalia Says Ready for Presidential Poll On Wednesday

By Fred Oluoch

Somalia is ready to hold its presidential election on February 8, an election official has said. The chairman of the 17-member presidential election committee, Mr Abdirahman Beileh, said that they have made all necessary plans to ensure a smooth election.

"Everybody is determined that this process is carried out in a manner in line with the international rules and regulations. It will be credible, it will be transparent. I have absolutely no reason to believe otherwise," Mr Beileh avowed.

The Somali presidential elections was initially set for August last year but was subsequently postponed four times on account of logistics and insecurity challenges, and disputes.

Twenty three candidates will be seeking to become president, including the incumbent, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud.

The president will be elected by 275 MPs and 54 senators. Mr Beileh said that strict procedures have been put in place to minimise the risk of rigging. Among the measures taken include printing the exact number of ballot papers as the legislators present in the voting hall shortly before casting of vote begins. This, Mr Beileh said, will curb ballot stuffing.

The newly elected president will be installed immediately after the announcement of the final results.

