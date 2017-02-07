Angola: Spirulina Production Counts On Science and Technology Contribution

Luanda — The implementation of the programme for the production of the nutritional micro algae "Spirulina", supervised by the Ministry of Fisheries, will count on the active participation of the Science and Technology sector, through the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNIC).

The guarantee was given on Monday in Luanda by the Minister of Science and Technology, Maria Cândida Teixeira, on the fringes of a workshop on the project to support the "Spirulina" file, noting that her sector has staff of various specialties that may meet the challenges of scientific research in the country.

"We have a number of experts prepared to check the quality and nutrients of plants", she said.

According to the minister, the cultivation of "Spirulina" in Angola will contribute to the fight against hunger and poverty in families, especially among women and young people.

At the time, the Secretary of State for Agriculture, Amaro Tati, considered the production of this protein extremely important because it has a rich nutritional variety for the health of the population and strengthen the national economy.

For the product to have a successful reception in the national market, the official pointed out the awareness about importance of this alga, the education of people and the large-scale production as fundamental elements to make the product known and marketed.

The USD 250.000-Spirulina production project aims at contributing to improve the nutritional status of the most vulnerable population in southern Angola, as well as boost the process of diversification of the national economy.

Overcoming the micronutrient deficiencies of vulnerable population, providing foods of high nutritional value and contributing to the fight against malnutrition, particularly in the southern part of the country, are also included in the objectives of implementing this project.

The first experience of producing this food in the country occurred in 2013 and 2014, in Kikuxi, Viana municipality in Luanda.

India, Japan, China, Brazil, Cuba, Ghana, Chad and Burkina Faso are the main countries in the world that most produce and export spirulina.