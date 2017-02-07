South African Politics - It Was Always Shades of Grey

analysis

The last few months have seen several people who have previously occupied high government office, or a senior leadership position in the ANC, lining up to attack President Jacob Zuma in particular, and the ANC's current National Executive Committee in general. People like Sipho Pityana at Save South Africa, or General Siphiwe Nyanda (retd) or Gauteng ANC leader Paul Mashatile have strongly criticised the current ANC leadership. And yet, each of them have their own histories, which are not above criticism.

This will inevitably be used against them by Zuma's allies when the opportunities arise, even though their past does not actually disqualify their criticism. Politics everywhere, and in South Africa particularly, is a grubby business, and it's impossible to govern in this messy democracy and emerge completely clean-handed. Still, as in all politics, we have to choose, and must choose, between not necessarily the perfect options.

It is almost instinctive for humans to try t0 simplify people into "good" and "bad". We see this all the time. Decisions or appointments made by Zuma can be slated even before he has finished announcing what he's done; a worryingly large proportion of today's chattering classes will be guided by identity politics,...