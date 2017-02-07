South Africa: Tobeka Daki Died Fighting Roche. Her Death Will Not Be in Vain.

analysis

On World Cancer Day on February 4, 2016, the Fix the Patent Laws coalition in South Africa launched the Campaign for Access to Trastuzumab to advocate for broad access to the WHO-recommended essential treatment for early stage and metastatic HER2+ breast cancer. One year later we are renaming the campaign the Tobeka Daki Campaign in memory of the woman who led our advocacy for trastuzumab during 2016 - while herself unable to access the potentially life-saving treatment. By NKHENSANI MAVASA and CATHERINE TOMLINSON.

Tobeka Daki was a single mother from Mdantsane township in South Africa who was diagnosed with HER2+ breast cancer in 2013. Following her diagnosis, Tobeka was informed that she needed trastuzumab, in addition to a mastectomy and chemotherapy, to improve her chances of survival. A chance of survival that Tobeka was denied - not for medical reasons, but because she could not afford to buy it. Her cancer spread to her spine and on November 14, 2016 she died in her home.

Today, it is impossible to definitively say whether Tobeka's life would have been saved if she had been able to access trastuzumab treatment. However, there is clear evidence that trastuzumab would significantly have improved Tobeka's...