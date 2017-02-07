SWANU president Usutuaije Maamberua has called for the removal of land reform minister Utoni Nujoma for labelling those calling for the restoration of their ancestral land "unpatriotic" citizens.

Speaking at a mass meeting held under the banner of the Landless People's Movement (LPM) at Keetmanshoop on Saturday, Maamberua said Nujoma should be removed on the grounds that he had insulted the people.

The opposition parliamentarian declared that he was part of the LPM, and that the time had come for the landless citizens whose ancestral land had been stolen by the German and South African colonial regimes to unite in their quest to reclaim their land rights.

Maamberua stressed that the Nama people had lost most of their leaders because of the fight over land.

For her part, Swapo parliamentarian Ida Hoffman, who is also the chairperson of the Nama Genocide Technical Committee, said the issues of land and genocide of the Nama and Herero were inseparable.

Hoffman stated that the Nama people were being excluded from the country's economic mainstream.

"There are no jobs for our people. They are being tagged as lazy and drunkards. People have been transported in with yellow and orange buses to take their jobs," she said without going into detail.

"When you talk about this, then you are labelled a tribalist."

She also revealed that talks between the Herero and Nama genocide committees and the German Bundestag over reparations for the German atrocities committed against the Nama and Herero people, had reached an advanced stage.

Kai//Khaun chief Petrus Kooper stated that the Nama, Damara, San and Herero whose land was stolen, have been silent for too long about how "corruptly" the land distribution system was being applied, supposedly in the spirit of One Namibia, One Nation. "Enough is enough. We're calling on government to stop this nonsense. When we talk this language as Nama people, we are labelled as non-patriots," Kooper fumed.

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Apius Auchab yesterday told The Namibian that it was time for government to listen to the people because the struggle was partly about land.

He said resolutions were taken at the first national land conference which have not been implemented, yet government wanted to continue with, among others, the proposed Land Bill, without consulting the concerned people first.

"Consultations are key to a democracy. Government or the minister cannot just be dismissive. If there are inputs from all, UDF will support land reform. The land issue mustn't be seen as politics, but a national concern," he said.

At Saturday's event, Rosa Namises, speaking on behalf of the Damara King's Council, urged the crowd to rise with one voice and call for the return of their ancestral land.

Namises accused government of focusing development only across the north of the country, where no ancestral land was lost.

"The north has no resources; now people are being resettled to take our natural resources," she charged.