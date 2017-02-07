Photo: Daily Monitor

Highway road in Uganda.

Kampala — Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner Customs G. Kateshumbwa has said they will work with any prospective partner provided he facilitates better ways of doing business.

"It is upon the players and stakeholders to explore options in terms of the opportunities and challenges as provided by TIR system compared to the existing service provision in the movement of goods," said Kateshumbwa.

He said URA is a trade facilitator, which is open to new Ideas that's they allowed the International Road Transport Union (IRTU) when they approached us at the World Customs organization.

This was during a sensitization workshop Uganda Revenue Authority held together with the International Road Transport Union (IRTU) on the functioning of the TIR system.

Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR) or International Road Transport is an international UN convention on international transport of goods undercover of TIR carnets with the aim to simplify and harmonize the administrative formalities of international Road transport.

The objective is to provide technical information on the TIR system and its relationship to trade and transport facilitation.

Raymond Agaba of the Ministry of Trade said they are ready to accommodate any mode of business transaction because their mandate is to facilitate business provided they oblige to the laid down trade regulations.

William Busulwa of Uganda National Transport Alliance decried the plight of transport business in the EAC region which he said should be harmonized for better service provision.

Busulwa said there are discrepancies that need to be streamlined from one-member country to another. The include imposition of different charges at the border posts, fuel rate at pump stations, weigh bridges tallies differ and working hours at every check point is different.

William Petty and Tatiana Rey -Bellet from IRU said the TIR system has been facilitating and securing trade and international road transport for over 60 years.

"It is acclaimed for allowing customs sealed vehicles and freight containers to transit countries without border checks, streamlining border crossing procedures, guaranteeing payment of customs duties and taxes and expediting international trade and reduce trade costs."