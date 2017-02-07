Nigeria: Mass Arrest - Police to Drag 129 Sex-Workers to Court

Kano — Police authorities in Kano have confirmed the release of 480 out of the 840 suspected miscreants that were arrested in the state over the weekend by a Special Joint Task Force.

The Police also said they were working to charge 129 of the arrested sex workers to court.

A Special Joint Task Force comprising policemen, officials of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Hisbah, Kano State Road Transport Agency (KAROTA) and Vigilante group raided some identified hideouts and nabbed the suspected wrongdoers.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Musa Majia said the 480 suspected miscreants were screened and released unconditionally while the 129 suspected sex-workers would be charged to court as soon as police finished investigation.

He added that 101 foreigners arrested during the operation were handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for deportation to their respective countries.